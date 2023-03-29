A crewman has lost a leg following an accident on a Zim boxship off Argentina.

The country’s maritime authority said it was alerted to an emergency situation on the 9,115-teu Zim Norfolk (built 2017) on the evening of 27 March.

The vessel was in the Huergo channel as it left the port of Buenos Aires at the time of the incident.

The 22-year-old Filipino seafarer was airlifted from the Liberia-flag vessel on a helicopter.

Prefectura Naval Argentina said it was told in a phone call with the ship that the crewman had lost his left in an unspecified accident.

After a radio consultation, a doctor ordered the man to be taken to hospital immediately.

The country’s coast guard provided logistical support for the evacuation.

Further details of what took place on board the vessel are not yet known.

The seafarer was winched aboard the chopper before being taken to the Dr Juan A Fernandez Acute General Hospital.

The vessel moved to the La Plata anchorage after the incident.

Vessel remains at anchor on Wednesday

AIS data shows the Zim Norfolk still anchored there on Wednesday.

The next port of call for the boxship is Montevideo in Uruguay.

The ship is operated by Israel's Zim but owned by tonnage provider Global Ship Lease (GSL).

Zim has been contacted for comment.