Seven crew members were confirmed dead and two more were reported missing after their product and chemical tanker capsized off Japan on Wednesday.

Public broadcaster NHK cited the Coast Guard as saying two seafarers were rescued safely from the 1,200-dwt Keoyoung Sun (built 1996), which overturned off Yamaguchi prefecture on the south-west coast.

But seven bodies were also recovered.

The search was continuing for the final two crew members.