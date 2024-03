A ship that has become the highest-profile casualty of the Houthi menace on shipping has been the centre of another incident that has resulted in multiple injuries.

Maritime security firm Ambrey Analytics said on Friday that it has received multiple reports of the “further incident” at the site of the 32,200-dwt Rubymar (built 1997), which was abandoned in the Red Sea after taking severe damage from a Houthi missile attack on 19 February.