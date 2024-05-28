No injuries have been reported after a domestic general cargo ship hit a bridge in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on Sunday.

The Astra Telegram channel reported that the Russia-flagged 1,755-dwt Zelenga (built 1978) struck the railway bridge due to a steering failure, citing the country’s ministry of emergency situations.

The report said the ship hit a non-navigable part of the span.

The ministry added that bridge traffic was normal after the crash. The Zelenga was later towed away.

The National Independent newspaper said in a post to X that the ship’s hull had remained intact but the wheelhouse sustained significant damage.

Video footage posted to YouTube shows the ship wedged under the bridge.

A section of the bridge has clearly been raised, but the vessel appears to have missed this open expanse of water and slewed to the right instead.

The Zelenga is listed by the Equasis website as operated by Laguna LLC of Omsk, which could not be contacted.

The insurer is not known.

No port state controls listed since 2006

The vessel has no recorded port state control inspections since 2006.

Its AIS signal has not been updated for six days.

Data shows it left the port of Azov, in the Sea of Azov, Russia, on 25 April and had been due to arrive upriver in Rostov-on-Don on 21 May.