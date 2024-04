A master and Chinese shipping company have pleaded guilty to safety failings in Australia after a pilot was seriously injured in a fall.

The captain of the 12,200-dwt general cargo ship Boshi 58 (built 2006) and owner Fu Ye Shipping admitted failing to ensure the pilot transfer ladder was properly maintained.

The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions, on behalf of the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA), said the master was fined AUD 5,300 ($3,450) and the company AUD 32,000.