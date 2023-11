Owners are being urged to check whether their ships have previous links to Israeli companies after Houthi rebels seized a Ray Car Carriers vessel off Yemen.

The 5,100-ceu Galaxy Leader (built 2002) was intercepted by the Iranian-backed Yemeni group at the weekend because of its ultimate ownership by Israeli Rami Ungar, against the background of Israel’s war in Gaza.

Two other Ray Car Carriers ships aborted Red Sea transits after the incident.