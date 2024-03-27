The Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has dispatched experts to the US to help investigate the Baltimore bridge disaster.

It said it contacted the US Coast Guard headquarters, the Office of Marine Safety and the National Transportation Safety Board, offering assistance as the flag administration.

The 9,962-teu Dali (built 2015), owned by Singapore-based Grace Ocean and chartered by Maersk, lost directional control while departing the Port of Baltimore and ran straight into a support pillar of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday, causing almost the entire bridge to collapse.