Singapore’s clampdown on substandard shipping has snared another high-profile shipowner, latest data from the Tokyo MoU on Port State Control shows.

Excelerate Energy’s floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) 138,000-cbm Summit LNG (built 2006, ex-Excelerate) was detained in late March 2024.

The Belgian-flagged LNG carrier was held for deficiencies related to pilot ladders and pilot transfer arrangements, the international safety management and faulty weathertight conditions.