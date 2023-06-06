A Dutch multipurpose/heavy lift ship needed a tow after losing power in Turkey’s Dardanelles strait.

The 21,400-dwt Slotergracht (built 2000), operated by Spliethoff, suffered mechanical failure on Sunday, according to the country’s Directorate General of Coastal Safety (KEGM).

The 168-metre Netherlands-flag vessel had left Palm Beach in the US on 21 May, en route for Kocaeli.

The master of the Slotergracht reported its situation to the Canakkale Strait Ship Traffic Services Directorate by radio.

This led to the deployment of the tug Kurtama 13, which is affiliated to KEGM.

“While cruising from the USA to Kocaeli, the 168-metre long general cargoship named Slotergracht …malfunctioned offshore,” KEGM said.

The tug and a KEGM pilot brought the vessel in to anchor.

AIS data showed the vessel anchored at Izmit on Tuesday morning.

The ship is classed by France’s Bureau Veritas and insured through the UK P&I Club.

Spliethoff has been contacted for further information.

Greek tanker towed

Also on Sunday, a Greek suezmax tanker needed a tow after breaking down in the Suez Canal.

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said the 159,000-dwt Seavigour (built 2016) briefly disrupted traffic after it suffered engine failure.

The tanker was heading from Russia to China, the authority added.

The breakdown disrupted eight other ships behind the 274-metre Seavigour.

The vessel is operated by Thenamaris.