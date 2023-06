A Greek suezmax tanker needed a tow on Sunday after breaking down in the Suez Canal.

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said the 159,000-dwt Seavigour (built 2016) briefly disrupted traffic after it suffered engine failure.

Photos showed two tugs moving the million-barrel ship from a single shipping lane in the vital waterway.

SCA chairman and managing director Osama Rabie said in a statement that traffic in both directions had resumed as normal.