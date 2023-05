Traffic has resumed in Turkey’s vital Bosporus Strait after a container ship broke down on Sunday.

The 343-teu Turkish-controlled feeder vessel Ilyas Konan (built 1994) suffered an engine failure in the waterway and dropped anchor, the Tribeca shipping agency said.

This led to the halting of transits in both directions.

The Hurriyet daily reported that the Panama-flag boxship, measuring 94 metres in length, was underway near Kandilli en route to Kocaeli when the accident occurred.