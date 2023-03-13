A search was continuing on Monday for two crew members missing after their small general cargo ship sank off Vietnam.

The Bien Phong daily cited the border guard station at Phu Quy port as saying the 960-dwt Tuan Tu 09 (built 2009) went down on Saturday.

Two coastguard vessels and two fishing boats were looking for the two seafarers, in an operation also involving the shipowner, listed as Tuan Tu Hai Duong Co of Hai Duong City.

Five other crew members were picked up by these vessels.

High and strong waves were reported in the area.

Saigon News said the Office of the Command for Natural Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue had sent an urgent notice to nearby vessels.

The lost vessel was carrying 800 tonnes of construction materials and about 1.5 tonnes of diesel oil.

There were six seafarers and one passenger on board.

Survivors in a stable condition

The survivors were transferred to search and rescue vessel 413. They were described as being in stable condition.

AIS data shows the Vietnam-flagged Tuan Tu 09 had left Vung Tao on 10 March and was due in Vinh on 4 April.

There are no records of port state control inspections for the ship.

The Tuan Tu 09 is classed by the Vietnam Register of Shipping.

The former Hoang Minh 07 was built at Thanh Long Shipbuilding in Vietnam.

VesselsValue assesses the ship as worth $3.5m, but its insurer is not clear.