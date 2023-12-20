Oslo-listed shipowner Hoegh Autoliners saw one of its older car carriers detained in the UK last month after failing a port state control inspection.

The 6,500-ceo Hoegh Transporter (built 1999) was stopped at the port of Southampton on 15 November after inspectors uncovered three deficiencies, two of which were deemed serious enough to warrant detention.

One of those deficiencies was related to the International Safety Management Code while inspectors also found that the embarkation arrangement for the vessel’s survival craft was not properly maintained.