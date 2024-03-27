A 35-year-old seafarer was found hanged in his cabin on board a Maltese-flagged bulker under repair near Piraeus, Greek coastguards said on Wednesday.

A TradeWinds source and the ship’s confirmed flag and location at the repair yard of Perama show that the vessel in question is the 56,900-dwt Zografia (built 2010), which was hit by a Houthi missile in January.

Managers at the Zografia’s owners Vulcanus Technical Maritime Enterprises declined to comment on the phone and did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

According to a coastguard statement, the victim was a kitchen cleaner and was declared dead in a nearby hospital.

Greek coastguards declined to further discuss the issue, to confirm that the seafarer took his own life and whether he had been on board when a Houthi missile pierced the Zografia's deck and sides two months ago.

An autopsy is said to be under way.

A source told TradeWinds that the seafarer in question was a national of Ukraine. The Zografia is known to have had a Ukrainian master.

The ship has been under repair in Greece after the Houthis attacked it twice on 16 January, as TradeWinds reported at the time.

Footage shot from a camera on the vessel’s bridge showed a Houthi missile exploding on deck amidship towards the bow.

On its way out, the projectile left a gaping hole in the Zografia’s port side, amidship towards the bow and near the waterline.

The missile nevertheless caused no injuries or serious damage and the Greek-owned ship continued its journey. After initial repairs at the Suez Canal, the vessel sailed on to Greece.