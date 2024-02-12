A Ukrainian tanker has gone aground off the UK port of Silloth for the second time in eight years.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said the 3,300-dwt Zapadnyy (built 1998) got stuck on sand on Saturday afternoon as it headed into the terminal.

Photos show the Belize-flagged vessel listing to port just outside the harbour walls.

The Zapadnyy had left Bremen in Germany on 1 February.

The ship was later refloated at high tide, shortly before midnight on Saturday, and was able to berth.

The last AIS update showed it stopped at the port on Sunday.

No injuries were reported and divers were due to inspect the hull for damage, the MCA said.

The 77-metre-long tanker carries molasses.

The sandbanks at Silloth change quite frequently with the tide, making port entry tricky.

The terminal entrance is narrow and vessels have to time their arrivals to coincide with high tide.

2016 grounding

The tanker previously ran aground near Silloth harbour in 2016, according to a BBC report.

It was also approaching the port at the time.

And in 2011, the Zapadnyy hit a floating dock at the Lurssen Yard, in Bremen, according to the Shipwreck Log website.

The vessel was detained in April last year for four days at Felixstowe in the UK, with 21 deficiencies.

Five were grounds for detention, including two relating to fire safety.

The tanker was inspected again in Amsterdam in October when 10 deficiencies were found, but the ship was not detained.

The tanker is operated by Odessa-based Veliero Shipping Corp, which could not be contacted.