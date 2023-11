Washington will confer with allies on how to respond to Houthi rebels’ hijacking of a car carrier in the Red Sea, where the US Navy leads a maritime security task force.

State Department spokesman Matt Miller joined condemnation of the seizure of Ray Car Carriers’ 5,100-ceu Galaxy Leader (built 2002).

“The Houthi seizure of the motor vessel Galaxy Leader in the Red Sea is a flagrant violation of international law,” he said in a press briefing.