A Belize-flagged, UK-registered and Lebanese-operated cargo ship was abandoned by its crew early on Monday after being targeted by multiple Houthi missiles, UK authorities report.

The ship is at anchor at the Bab el-Mandeb strait and its crew are safe. “Military authorities” are on the scene providing assistance, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree identified the targeted ship as the 32,200-dwt Rubymar (built 1997).