A container ship owned by Peter Dohle was damaged in a collision with a Turkish cargo vessel in the Mediterranean Sea.

The incident happened 14 nautical miles (26 km) off Cape Passero at the southeastern tip of Sicily on Monday, the Italian coastguard said in a social media post.

“The Guardia Costiera sent naval vessels, a helicopter and an Atr 42 [aircraft] to intervene in the event of rescue and environmental monitoring,” the coastguard said.