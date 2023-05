Weather conditions in the north of New Zealand continue to delay the transfer of a damaged containership to the port of Wellington.

The 5,117-teu panamax Shiling (built 2005) lost power and steering on Friday 12 May, and has been anchored at Tasman Bay since Saturday 13 May, according to Maritime New Zealand (Maritime NZ).

Authorities confirmed Friday that the Singapore-flagged containership will remain where it is “until at least the start of next week”.