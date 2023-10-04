An X-Press Feeder boxship has lost power off India after being hit by a fire.

Singapore manager Eastaway Ship Management said a blaze broke out in the engine room of the 2,741-teu X-Press Kailash (built 2008) on Tuesday, 25 nautical miles south-west of Karwar.

The company added that auxiliary power has since been restored on the Singapore-flagged vessel.

AIS data showed the ship as not under command on Wednesday.

The X-Press Kailash had left Hazira in India on Tuesday and was heading to Colombo in Sri Lanka.

“Once the fire was reported, the master immediately initiated emergency firefighting procedures onboard with the release of CO 2 and boundary cooling by trained crew,” Eastaway said.

“The fire was extinguished shortly after, with no reports of any injuries or pollution.”

Eastaway reported the fire to the maritime rescue authorities in Mumbai and the Indian Coastguard.

The manager also stressed that the vessel was not abandoned at any point.

“Auxiliary power to the vessel was restored early in the evening of 3 October and all emergency systems are operational,” Eastaway said. “Work continues on restoring power to the main engine, and Eastaway is looking at options to assist the vessel’s crew.

“An investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire.”

Deficiencies found in China

The ship is insured through the London P&I Club.

In June, Shanghai port-state-control inspectors found two deficiencies during a safety check.

One related to fire safety over a fault with the jacketed high-pressure lines.

The other was down to the rudder angle indicator in terms of safety of navigation.

The X-Press Kailash was not detained.