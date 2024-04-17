Satellite imagery has located the seized MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company-chartered container ship MSC Aries off Iran with three other hijacked overseas vessels.

And TankerTrackers, which worked on the image with Planet Labs, warned that the Iranian government could hold the Zodiac Maritime-affiliated vessel for a long period.

TankerTrackers said it was able to locate the 15,000-teu MSC Aries (built 2020), which is also operated and managed by MSC, in the Hormozgan archipelago, between the islands of Qeshm and Hormuz.