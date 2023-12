Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL), a company ultimately belonging to China’s Cosco Group, announced it is suspending all business in Israel.

“Due to operational issues, OOCL will stop cargo acceptance to and from Israel with immediate effect until further notice,” the company said on its website.

OOCL, one of the world’s biggest integrated container transportation and logistics companies, is one of several companies that saw one of its ships attacked by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.