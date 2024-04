Diplomatic efforts are underway to secure the release of crew members on board a container vessel seized by Iranian forces.

The Portuguese flag state of the 15,000-teu MSC Aries (built 2020) is leading attempts to free the 25 seafarers.

“Portugal is trying everything to help the crew on board MSC Aries, the ship’s owner, manager and operator,” the vessel’s flag administration manager, Euromar, said.