Italian shipping giant MSC Group has agreed a deal to buy a stable of Italian newspapers, most of which specialise in transport.

The container ship and cruise ship company said it will take over the daily Secolo XIX, based in Genoa, from publishing company Gedi, owned by Ferrari executive chairman John Elkann’s Exor.

Included in the transaction are The MediTelegraph, L’Avvisatore Marittimo, Il Giornale del Ponente Ligure and Tecnologie Trasporti Mare, covering various aspects of transport, including shipping.