Singapore’s Bengal Tiger Lines (BTL) is bringing 40 years of transshipment experience to South America’s River Plate with a new feeder service.

The veteran Asian common feeder operator believes the new service will “significantly improve” the efficiency of services provided to shippers in southern Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

“To-date a combination of port delays on the Brazilian coast and draft restrictions in the Plate are causing havoc to schedule integrity and space availability,” BTL told TradeWinds.