Capital Product Partners has confirmed the sale of a trio of container ships, upping the pace of a planned pivot away from the box sector and towards a focus on energy transition.

The New York-listed shipowner said it has sold the 9,954-teu Athos, Atistomenis and Athenian (all built 2011), a day after TradeWinds reported that Germany’s Peter Dohle Schiffahrts had purchased the vessels for $51m each.