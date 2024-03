US-listed Capital Product Partners has unveiled its second batch of sales as part of a wind-down of its container ship fleet.

A month after kickstarting the disposal drive with the sale of the 5,100-teu Long Beach Express (built 2008), the Evangelos Marinakis-controlled company is offloading three extra vessels, in two separate transactions.

In the first deal, Capital said it agreed to part with the 9,300-teu Akadimos (built 2015), which will be delivered promptly to its new owner this month.