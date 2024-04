Clarksons Securities says the revaluation potential for boxship owners such as MPC Container Ships and Global Ship Lease is increasing.

Last Wednesday, Gianluigi Aponte’s MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company offered to buy Oslo-listed Gram Car Carriers for about $700m.

“Overall, this transaction provides an excellent opportunity for Gram shareholders to liquidate their holdings at full value, capitalising on the market’s current peak,” Clarksons said in a note on Monday.