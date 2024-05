Reederei Nord has bought and sold two eco-feeder boxships including one that sees the Rickmers family return to acquiring container ships.

Hamburg-based Nord has taken control of one 1,700-teu eco-handymax vessel it had managed on behalf of private equity partners.

The company is also selling another of the popular Topaz-type vessels to Clasen Rickmers-controlled Asian Spirit Steamship Co (ASSC).