The Ocean Alliance group of container lines have extended their partnership for five more years, promising a stable and secure supply chain.

Bosses at France’s CMA CGM Group and Asian partners Cosco Shipping, Evergreen and OOCL signed up in Shanghai on Tuesday to work together until 2032.

Liner groupings are undergoing a shake-up following German carrier Hapag-Lloyd’s shock announcement in January that it will leave THE Alliance next year to form a new partnership with Denmark’s AP Moller-Maersk.