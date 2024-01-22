CMA CGM has rerouted more of its ships around the Cape of Good Hope in the face of increasing security threats in the Red Sea.

The world’s third-largest liner company said Friday that its NEMO service, which links Europe to India and Australia would divert via southern Africa.

“Due to recent attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea Region, CMA CGM Group is taking contingency measures on several services usually crossing Suez Canal in order to ensure the safety of its vessels and their crews navigating these waters,” the shipowner said.