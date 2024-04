French liner giant CMA CGM is selling a 20-year-old container ship as more dual-fuel newbuildings come on stream.

The 5,782-teu CMA CGM Bellini (built 2004) was reported sold to an undisclosed buyer for $18.7m.

That is lower than its estimated market value of nearly $25m, based on VesselsValue estimates, so likely reflects the fact the ship has a special service due in June.