Liner companies continue to purge feeder-size tonnage from their fleets despite scrap prices not showing any signs of a recovery over the past week.

Container ship owners were just about the only companies willing to sell apart from two passenger operators and Norwegian reefer specialist.

Swiss liner giant MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co, the most prolific seller of ships into the recycling sector in recent months, was reported to have sold two container ships to hand-picked Hong Kong Convention for the Safe and Sound Recycling of Ships (HKC) certified yards at Alang.