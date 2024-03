Container ship deliveries in the first two months of 2024 have set a new record in capacity terms, says Clarksons.

February saw 18 container ships with a combined 145,000-teu capacity delivered, taking year-to-date deliveries to 67 units totalling 449,000 teu.

Clarksons said deliveries for the full year are projected to reach an all-time record of 2.7m-teu.