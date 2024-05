Newbuilding deals for more than 50 container ships worth over $7.5bn could be firmed up in the coming months as vessel-hungry lines return to yards.

Shipbuilding sources said the surge in interest in large boxship newbuildings comes after a contracting hiatus of several months with “few enquiries”.

The Red Sea crisis, the European Union’s proposed 2040 emissions target, the recovery of freight rates and strong company earnings are cited as drivers behind the fresh newbuilding push.