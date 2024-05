Cosco Shipping Holdings is switching four conventional fuel neo-panamax container ship newbuildings which it ordered three years ago to run on both methanol or conventional marine fuel.

The move is in line with the company’s target to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

Cosco Shipping disclosed that the switch to methanol dual-fuel will involve four 16,180-teu boxship newbuildings that are on order at Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry yard in Yangzhou (Cosco HI Yangzhou).