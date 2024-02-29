Cosco Shipping International Singapore (CSI) has reported higher profits despite a dip in revenue in financial 2023.
For the year to 31 December 2023, it said turnover fell 4% to SGD 178.7m ($132.8m) from SGD 185.6m in the previous year.
Singapore-based logistics company is concerned about the impact of economic slowdown
Cosco Shipping International Singapore (CSI) has reported higher profits despite a dip in revenue in financial 2023.
For the year to 31 December 2023, it said turnover fell 4% to SGD 178.7m ($132.8m) from SGD 185.6m in the previous year.