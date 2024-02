Wallenius Wilhelmsen does not think the ro-ro market will be hit with a deluge of newbuildings this year.

Chief executive Lasse Kristoffersen expects delivery dates for new car carriers to slip from late 2024 and 2025, as many of the yards most popular with shipowners are inexperienced in the segment.

“Will they be delivered as planned? We dare to say that we doubt that all the plans will be delivered on time,” he said on Wednesday during the fourth-quarter earnings call.