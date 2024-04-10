The electrical equipment on the container ship that collided with a bridge in Baltimore has become the focus of the investigation, a US official said.

Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), told senators that the her agency’s investigation is also probing the bridge’s protection for such a collision.

Her testimony before a Senate committee offered the first official hint of what investigators believe may have caused the probe into the collision of the 9,962-teu Dali (built 2015), which destroyed the Francis Scott Key Bridge, killed six construction workers on the span and injured two others.

Asked by senator Ted Cruz of Florida whether the NTSB believed the flickering of lights that was seen on the Dali before the collision had anything to do with the casualty, Homendy said she believed they were related and that the agency was looking at electrical power systems and circuit breakers in the engine room.

“That is where our focus is right now in this investigation,” she told the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, which is considering her nomination to a second term.

“Of course, that’s preliminary. It could take different roads, different paths, as we continue this investigation. It’s very early.”

She said the manufacturer of the engine room electrical power system, which she described only as Hyundai, was helping to look closely at the systems. The Dali was built by Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea.

Homendy said NTSB investigators have interviewed pilots as well as officers, engineers and other crew members on the Dali.

Owner Grace Ocean and technical manager Synergy Marine, which are both Singapore-headquartered companies, are cooperating in the investigation.

The agency has also removed the voyage data recorder to download the past 30 days of data.

The NTSB is not just looking at what caused the ship to collide with the bridge, but also the protections that the structure had to withstand such a casualty.

Homendy said the agency’s highway safety team is probing pier protection by looking at the bridge’s original design and how it would be built to today’s standards.

She said the NTSB has safety recommendations to the US Coast Guard on bridge strikes by vessels dating back to 1967.

In one recommendation to look at pier protection in the 1980s, the Coast Guard responded that it did not have the authority to look at it, she said.

“There is still action that needs to occur to look frankly at how shipping has changed over the years, how transportation has changed in our waterways, the types of vessels we are seeing, the types of container ships we are seeing, the volume of traffic and looking at bridge designs,” she said.

“If I were a state and the Department of Transportation, that’s what I would be looking at now: are these bridges protected for the type of traffic that is going through now.”

A preliminary investigation report is due in early May.

On Sunday, salvage crews began removing containers from the Dali, which was on charter to Denmark’s AP Moller-Maersk at the time of the incident. They are also working to remove bridge wreckage in an effort to open the shipping channel to deep-draught traffic.