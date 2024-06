Global on-order container ship capacity has jumped by 56,500 teu after liner giant Evergreen Marine Corp and intra-Asia feeder specialist TS Lines inked fresh contracts for 10 newbuildings.

Taipei-listed Evergreen has put pen to paper for half a dozen 2,400-teu ships at CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding.

In a separate deal, Taiwanese-owned TS Lines firmed up four vessels at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding.