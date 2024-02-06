Gram Car Carriers has signed an agreement to sell the 4,200-ceu pure car/truck carrier Viking Amber (built 2010) for a total cash consideration of $64.6m.

The Oslo-listed company said in a statement that it is divesting “to capitalise on historically high secondhand vessel values”.

“The transaction is in line with our strategy of capturing additional value in a strong car shipping market which is reflected in both historically high charter rates and asset values,” chief executive Georg Whist said.