Liner operators representing a major share of global container shipping have shown strong interest in achieving the goal of zero-emission shipping services.

Ingrid Irigoyen, chief executive of the Zero Emission Maritime Buyers Alliance (Zemba) started sending out requests for proposals (RFPs) from liner operators in September.

Zemba, an initiative of Cargo Owners for Zero Emission Vessels (Cozev) and facilitated by the US Aspen Institute Energy & Environment Program, expects to choose the winner early next year after accepting bids until the end of November.