South Korean shipowner HMM has clinched a deal with shipper Ikea to use biofuel for cargo being moved from Asia.

The Seoul-listed company has signed up the Swedish retail giant to its low-carbon Green Sailing Service (GSS).

“The heart of this initiative revolves around the substantial reduction of carbon dioxide equivalent [CO2e] emissions, achieved by substituting conventional fossil fuels with environmentally responsible, waste-based biofuels for the ocean transportation of the Ikea products,” HMM said.