Hoegh Autoliners has appointed Mirjam Peters as its new chief customer sustainability officer.

Peters will be part of the executive leadership team and will be based in the Oslo-listed car carrier’s office in Germany. She will start on 1 May, according to a statement.

Peters joins from the car parts supplier Continental AG. She has held various positions within sustainability, technology development and research at the German company. In her most recent position, she was responsible for the development and execution of the global sustainability strategy of the industry sector.

Hoegh chief executive Andreas Enger said: “I am proud of the leadership position we have taken around providing tangible low and zero carbon solutions to our customers. Mirjam’s appointment shows our continued commitment to take action to support our customers’ decarbonisation journey and driving meaningful change in our industry.”

“I am looking forward to partnering with the management team, colleagues globally, our customers and across the industry to tackle the challenges that we face together and seize the opportunities that create the biggest impact,” she said.

In December, Hoegh signed a partnership with energy company VARO Energy to develop biofuel solutions.

The agreement stated that VARO will supply Hoegh with various blends of biofuels.

Hoegh has signed agreements with some of its car manufacturer clients, such as BMW, which pay a premium for the addition of biofuel in the regular fuel mix. The Norwegian shipowner said in December it had seen an increasing number of customers opting for biofuels.