The Houthis claimed on Thursday to have carried out yet another long-distance operation against a commercial vessel far from Yemeni shores.

Military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement televised and posted on X that the group’s “missile force” attacked the 8,089-teu MSC Vittoria (built 2006) twice — first in the Indian Ocean and then in the Arabian Sea.

The vessel’s listed owner and manager, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.