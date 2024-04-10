Yemen’s Houthi militants confirmed that a missile shot down by Western coalition forces over the Gulf of Aden on Tuesday was targeting a US-flagged AP Moller-Maersk ship.

The group also claimed to have launched two more operations against MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) vessels nearby.

TradeWinds reported earlier on Wednesday about the US military identifying the 2,500-teu Maersk Yorktown (built 2004) as the likely target of an anti-ship ballistic missile successfully intercepted by the warship USS Laboon without causing any impact or damage.