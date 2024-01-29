Attacks by the Houthi rebels on vessels in the Red Sea have helped to reverse the financial fortunes of Israeli liner shipping company Zim.

The Haifa-based, New York Stock Exchange-listed carrier has gone from being massively loss-making into a money-making machine in the space of two months, analysts and liner shipping sources said.

That marks a remarkable turnaround for Zim, which ended 2023 with one of the liner sector’s biggest losses — but which is again becoming the darling of some liner shipping stock-watchers.