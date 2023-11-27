Zim has announced measures that include re-routing ships amid threats against Israel-linked vessels in the Red Sea and beyond in a move that could lengthen transit times for its cargoes.

The Haifa-headquartered liner operator said it remains committed to ports in Israel and other parts of the Eastern Mediterranean, with safety protocols.

“In light of the threat to safe transit of global trade in the Arabian and Red Seas, Zim is taking temporary proactive measures to ensure the safety of its crews, vessels and customers’ cargo by rerouting some of its vessels,” the New York-listed company said, referring to geography that likely includes the Gulf...