MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co has begun the year by selling one of its older container ships for recycling.

Multiple cash buyers reported over the weekend that the Swiss liner giant had sold the 3,500-teu container ship MSC Sophie (built 1993) to a hand-picked recycling facility in India for strict green recycling.

While no pricing details were disclosed for the deal, cash buyers said in their latest market reports that price offerings outs of the Indian subcontinent were too low to incentivise shipowners to scrap given that freight rates across the sectors remained comparatively strong.