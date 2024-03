MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has resumed scrapping its older container ships after a two-month lull.

The Gianluigi Aponte-controlled company has been one of only two owners to send older ships to the breakers in the past week.

The 3,424-teu MSC Rossella (built 1993) is reported sold to yards in Alang, India, for $530 per ldt, according to cash buyers.